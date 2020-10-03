Florida’s Kyle Pitts’ touchdown numbers are unreal

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is making quite the name for himself to start the 2020 season.

Pitts has emerged as an early Heisman Trophy candidate after scoring six touchdowns in the first six quarters of the season. He caught two more touchdowns in the first half of Saturday’s game against South Carolina, giving him six in the first six quarters of the season.

How ridiculous is that? At halftime, he had more touchdowns than any other team in the SEC, and would have qualified as the 37th-best offense in the entire country all by himself.

In terms of touchdowns, Kyle Pitts is the 37 ranked offense in the country https://t.co/3P8ePuKhwn — Nick de la Torre (@NickdelaTorreGC) October 3, 2020

Last week, it was quarterback Kyle Trask setting the records. Now it’s Pitts. At this rate, they may both end up in the Heisman race. Florida fans would love it if they did, because it would probably mean the Gators are having a season to remember.