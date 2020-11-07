 Skip to main content
Video: Tom Allen wiped out his own player in win over Michigan

November 7, 2020
by Grey Papke

Indiana coach Tom Allen is famous for his enthusiasm with his players. That may have reached a new level Saturday when his team beat Michigan for the first time since 1987.

After a key stop, Allen ran onto the field to greet Indiana defensive back Devon Matthews. Allen was so excited that he actually bowled over his player.

Allen has every right to live it up. His Hoosiers won 38-21, breaking a 24-game losing streak against the Wolverines. Indiana may be headed into the top ten this week as a result.

If you’re looking for more examples of Allen showing off his personality, this pregame speech is a must-see. His players must love playing for him.

