Tom Herman comments on Sam Ehlinger’s future with Texas

The Texas Longhorns finished their season in a strong way on Tuesday, but questions surround Sam Ehlinger.

The Longhorns senior quarterback was knocked out of the Valero Alama Bowl game against Colorado with a shoulder injury. He went 10/16 for 160 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by Casey Thompson.

Though this was Ehlinger’s senior season, he has the option to return next fall due to eligibility rules changes for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas coach Tom Herman talked about Ehlinger after his team’s 55-23 win and praised the quarterback for an “indescribable” influence on the team. Herman also said he didn’t know about Ehlinger’s future.

Ehlinger is second in school history in career passing yards and passing touchdowns behind Colt McCoy. He would be poised to add to those stats if he returned next year.