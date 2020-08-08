Report: Top MAC players already being poached by other schools

The Mid-American Conference has canceled its football season, and that is creating some serious consequences.

The conference made the move on Saturday in response to health concerns regarding the coronavirus. They are the first Group of 5 conference to cancel the season, and a few factors were financial. The conference does not have a major television contract, and schools cutting out non-conference games took away major paydays for these programs, which put them in a tough spot and likely contributed to the decision.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, a MAC assistant coach says opposing schools are already trying to poach their top players.

Just spoke to a MAC assistant coach. He said that teams have already begun to attempt to poach the top players on their roster. Such is the reality of the MAC's decision. "There's going to be a lot of unintended consequences," he said. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 8, 2020

The world of college sports and especially recruiting can be vicious, so it’s no surprise other programs would look for any opportunity to try and poach players. Between this and the creation of the transfer portal, there is an opportunity for top programs to consolidate the best players and separate themselves even more. And sometimes players will go just for the opportunity to play. We even saw that happen with a high school player recently.