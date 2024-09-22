Travis Hunter makes absurd play to steal win for Colorado

Colorado has been the definition of high drama over the last two college football seasons. That continued on Saturday night.

The Buffaloes were holding on to a 38-31 lead over Baylor in overtime at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo. Baylor had a 1st-and-goal situation at the 1-yard line and threatened to potentially tie or take the lead with an OT touchdown of their own. Colorado’s two-way stud Travis Hunter had other ideas.

Hunter was the last line of defense between Baylor running back Dominic Richardson and the end zone. Richardson ended up getting through but fumbled the football after colliding with Hunter.

TRAVIS HUNTER FORCES THE FUMBLE FOR THE COLORADO WIN 😤🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/9HIumwyqCl — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

The ending of Saturday’s game felt like an unbelievable final play in a Hollywood football flick. Hunter was appropriately the star of the scene, just as has been the case for Colorado all season long.

Hunter not only forced the game-sealing fumble, but he also led the Buffaloes with 130 receiving yards on 7 catches.

If Hunter was the brightest star, Shedeur Sanders and LaJohntay Wester were at the very least vital supporting cast members. The two connected on a game-tying Hail Mary play to even force overtime in the first place.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! COLORADO WITH A TOUCHDOWN IN THE FINAL SECONDS 🤯😱@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/8niJ6NPK8t — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 22, 2024

Colorado improved to 3-1 for the season. They take on the still-undefeated UFC Knights next.