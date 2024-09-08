Travis Hunter mocked over his ‘business decision’ against Nebraska

Travis Hunter pulled a Deion Sanders during Colorado’s game against Nebraska on Saturday, but this is the rare occasion where that is not exactly a compliment.

Colorado was dominated 28-10 by Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Hunter made a huge impact on offense again with 10 catches for 110 yards, but he was mocked over his lack of effort on the Cornhuskers’ first score of the game.

Nebraska running back Dante Dowdell took a handoff from the Colorado 12-yard line early in the first quarter and ran through a huge hole for a touchdown. Hunter could have hit Dowdell just before the sophomore crossed the goal line, but he instead made a “business decision” and quit on the play.

Dowdell was going to score no matter what, which is probably why Hunter didn’t bother making contact. Plays like that have become known as “business decisions” largely because Sanders made that phrase famous during his Hall of Fame career.

Though Sanders is one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, he was a notoriously poor tackler. He openly admitted that he avoided contact in certain situations because “these shoulders are made for suits,” not tackling massive running backs.

If you saw the insane catch he made last week, you know that Hunter has future NFL star written all over him. Sanders would probably encourage Hunter not to risk jeopardizing that just to send a running back a message at the goal line.