Travis Hunter says Deion Sanders is not leaving Colorado

There has been plenty of speculation that Deion Sanders could leave Colorado for the NFL or another college football job, but Travis Hunter says that is not happening.

Hunter, who is a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, spoke with reporters on Friday ahead of the honor being revealed. He was asked about his head coach’s future and gave an answer.

“Yeah, I got a lot of insight. He ain’t going nowhere. He’ll be right where he at right now,” Hunter said.

Travis Hunter on Coach Prime’s future at Colorado “He ain’t going nowhere. He’s gonna be right where he’s at right now” pic.twitter.com/odJs7AaM2f — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) December 13, 2024

Does Hunter’s answer carry weight? Maybe, but there are still plenty of reasons to question Sanders’ future.

Deion is finishing his second season at Colorado. The Buffaloes were 1-11 before he arrived. They went 4-8 last season and are 9-3 this season. Sanders has already proven that he was capable of turning around a Division I program. Plus, both of his sons on the team, Shedeur and Shilo, are set to leave, as is Hunter.

If Sanders were considering an exit, now would be the time due to the Buffaloes’ impending loss of talent. And it’s not really college jobs that are being mentioned in connection with Deion, but rather, it’s NFL jobs.

Sanders has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders job since that team might draft Shedeur. There have even been some rumors connecting Deion to the Dallas Cowboys, though it’s unclear whether the NFC East team will even have a vacancy.

Sanders, 57, has gone 40-17 as a college head coach. He went 27-6 over three seasons at Jackson State, and he has gone 13-11 in his two seasons at Colorado.

If you take him by his word, Sanders does not have interest in leaving Colorado.

“I love it where I am. I love it where I am,” Sanders said during an interview in November.

.@michaelirvin88 asked @DeionSanders about coaching the Cowboys… Watch until the end to see Prime's response 😂 pic.twitter.com/wonYbtDR4H — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) November 13, 2024

Though Sanders loves it in Boulder, Hunter won’t be around there much longer. He is projected to be a top-two pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and likely to go behind Shedeur. Hunter is also the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.