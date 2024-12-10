Are Deion and Shedeur Sanders headed to Raiders as package deal?

The Las Vegas Raiders are in contention to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which has led to questions about whether they might draft Shedeur Sanders. The team’s poor record has also led to some speculation that Shedeur’s father Deion could end up joining the team too as their head coach.

Would the Raiders bring in all the Sanders are a package deal? One sportsbook suggests it’s a possibility.

SportsBetting.ag has posted odds on whether the Raiders will add Shedeur, Deion, or both for next season.

As of now, their odds indicate it’s likely the Raiders will draft Shedeur, and it’s possible they will add Shedeur and Deion.

The odds for the Raiders in Week 1 of 2025 are:

Shedeur Sanders only 1/2 (-200)

Both Deion and Shedeur 5/2 (+250)

Deion Sanders only 4/1 (+400)

5/2 odds for both Deion and Shedeur to be with the Raiders indicates it’s not such a far-fetched idea. For that to happen, the Raiders would have to fire Antonio Pierce as their coach. Pierce went 5-4 as the team’s interim head coach last season but is 2-11 this season.

Even if the Raiders do not end up with the top pick, Shedeur is still favored to be the first overall pick. The second-best odds to go No. 1 in the draft belong to Travis Hunter.

The odds to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft are listed as:

Shedeur Sanders 2/3 (-150)

Travis Hunter 3/2 (+150)

Cam Ward 15/2 (+750)

Why should we stop with the Deion and Shedeur package to the Raiders? They should add a trifecta option that includes Shilo, who is a safety with 59 tackles and a sack this season for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-3 this season, which is impressive considering they had gone an atrocious 1-11 the year before the Sanders crew arrived last year.

We also know that Deion is fully on board with the Raiders adding his sons.