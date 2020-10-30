 Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence could be cleared for Notre Dame game based on 10-day rule

October 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Trevor Lawrence could be cleared in time to play for Clemson against Notre Dame despite his positive COVID-19 test.

Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a few reports. He is already isolating in order to avoid spreading the virus.

Lawrence says he has mild symptoms.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. However, he could return for the Notre Dame game the following weekend.

Clemson is following the CDC guidelines suggesting a 10-day quarantine for those who have tested positive for the virus. His availability will depend on how his symptoms evolve and a cardiac evaluation, according to Pat Forde.

D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms are next up on the Clemson quarterback depth chart.

