Trevor Lawrence could be cleared for Notre Dame game based on 10-day rule

Trevor Lawrence could be cleared in time to play for Clemson against Notre Dame despite his positive COVID-19 test.

Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to a few reports. He is already isolating in order to avoid spreading the virus.

Lawrence says he has mild symptoms.

The Clemson Tigers quarterback will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College. However, he could return for the Notre Dame game the following weekend.

Clemson is following the CDC guidelines suggesting a 10-day quarantine for those who have tested positive for the virus. His availability will depend on how his symptoms evolve and a cardiac evaluation, according to Pat Forde.

Per sources, Lawrence's 10-day window will be over before Notre Dame game. But: how his symptoms evolve and cardiac eval will decide things. He also would obviously be heading into the game with maybe one practice, maybe none. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 30, 2020

D.J. Uiagalelei and Hunter Helms are next up on the Clemson quarterback depth chart.