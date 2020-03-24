Trevor Lawrence clarifies that NCAA did not block coronavirus fundraiser

The NCAA received negative attention on Tuesday after a charity fundraiser page started by Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend was shut down. But the Clemson quarterback now is saying the NCAA was not the reason for the shutdown.

In a message on his Instagram story, Lawrence said that Clemson’s compliance department shut down the page as a precaution to stay within NCAA rules that prevent a player from using their name, image or likeness for fund raising.

Lawrence said the NCAA granted him and Marissa Mowry permission to relaunch the fundraiser.

Lawrence said they would take some time to think about how to start back up. Their original aim was to provide relief and support for families impacted by COVID-19, with money going to Meals on Wheels and No Kid Hungry.

Lawrence won the national championship at Clemson last year and his Tigers lost in the championship game to LSU this year. He was in his sophomore year before schools shut down to the coronavirus. Lawrence has passed for 66 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions during his college career.