Trevor Lawrence shares optimistic message about college football season

Major college conferences are trying to work out the details that will allow for a college football season this year, and one of the game’s biggest stars is hopeful that things are heading in the right direction.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one of several players who wrote “#WeWantToPlay” on social media Sunday. The Heisman Trophy candidate then shared an optimistic message about finding a way to play a season that works for players and everyone else involved.

Let’s work together to create a situation where we can play the game that all of us love. Not divide and argue. There is a way forward — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 9, 2020

Lawrence also retweeted the following:

Being dismissive of players voicing their real desire to play a season while also claiming to be for “players rights and them having a voice” is about as disingenuous as it comes. Stop pretending these are unintelligible athletes who shouldn’t have a say in decision-making. — Rubbing The Rock (@RubbingTheRock) August 9, 2020

Players have met with conference officials recently to discuss some of their concerns. One of those meetings reportedly went poorly with the Pac-12, which has led to some pessimism about the season. However, Lawrence and many other stars want to play. If it can be done safely, there is probably too much money at stake for the season to be called off.