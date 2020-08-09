 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 9, 2020

Trevor Lawrence shares optimistic message about college football season

August 9, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Major college conferences are trying to work out the details that will allow for a college football season this year, and one of the game’s biggest stars is hopeful that things are heading in the right direction.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was one of several players who wrote “#WeWantToPlay” on social media Sunday. The Heisman Trophy candidate then shared an optimistic message about finding a way to play a season that works for players and everyone else involved.

Lawrence also retweeted the following:

Players have met with conference officials recently to discuss some of their concerns. One of those meetings reportedly went poorly with the Pac-12, which has led to some pessimism about the season. However, Lawrence and many other stars want to play. If it can be done safely, there is probably too much money at stake for the season to be called off.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus