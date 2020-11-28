Trevor Lawrence receives Senior Day recognition from Clemson

Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers just about put to rest the narrative about the quarterback potentially returning to college for one more season on Saturday.

With the Tigers playing their final home game in Death Valley for 2020, they honored the seniors as usual. Lawrence was among them, despite being officially classified as a junior.

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence gets honored on Senior Day pic.twitter.com/dX5h9M6C5m — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 28, 2020

Lawrence has noted he’s graduating in December. He also hinted at this earlier in the week, so it’s not a total shock.

While Lawrence left the door open to returning for one more year at Clemson earlier in the season, this should settle that. Lawrence will be drafted very highly next April, perhaps first overall.