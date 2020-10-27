Trevor Lawrence has surprising comment about turning pro

Trevor Lawrence is all but guaranteed to be the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but is there a chance he could return for his senior season at Clemson? The quarterback is not willing to rule it out entirely.

Lawrence was asked on Tuesday about turning pro, and he said he has been operating as if this will be his last year in college. However, he left the door open to remain at Clemson next year.

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

The New York Jets are currently the only winless team in the NFL and are the obvious favorite to earn the No. 1 pick in the draft. Some feel Lawrence would be better off playing another year of college than launching an NFL career with the Jets, but he doesn’t seem concerned about that.

“No matter where I go — whether that’s across the country or whether it’s close to home, whether I stay another year — we’ll work it out,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence has completed over 70 percent of his passes this season and has 1,833 yards, 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Clemson fans would love if he returned for his senior year, but it still seems highly unlikely.

We know at least one former Pro Bowler who thinks Lawrence should stay in college if the Jets get the top pick. New York has been a disaster under Adam Gase, but he probably won’t be the coach next season. That should make Lawrence feel at least a little better about potentially being drafted by the Jets.