Woman caught telling Trevor Lawrence to shave his mustache in Zoom video

A woman proved on Friday night why checking one’s mute button on a Zoom call is so important.

Trevor Lawrence spoke with the media via a Zoom conference call after his Clemson Tigers lost to Ohio State 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl. As if the loss weren’t bad enough, someone could be heard saying in the background of the call that Lawrence should shave his mustache.

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

Credit Lawrence for his poise in the pocket handling that rush. It’s tough hearing something like that and being embarrassed in front of a national audience … twice in the same night.

Lawrence did throw for 400 yards and two touchdowns and rush for one, but it wasn’t enough against the highly-motivated Buckeyes.