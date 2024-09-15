Troy burned by lethal announcer’s jinx against Iowa

Troy football supporters on Saturday felt the full power of the infamous announcer’s jinx.

Iowa led Troy 17-14 late in the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

The Trojans were facing 1st-and-10 at their own 11 when FS1 announcer Eric Collins praised Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell for having yet to give up a pick to Iowa’s vaunted defense to that point. You can guess what happened next.

“[Matthew Caldwell] has not thrown a pick,” said Collins. “That’s been big. No turnovers. … Touch pass, caught! Intercepted!”

The announcer jinx spares no onepic.twitter.com/0zo40cm6IB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 14, 2024

Iowa cornerback Jermari Harris read the pass perfectly and caught the football with ease. Harris returned it all the way for a pick-6 to extend Iowa’s lead to 24-14. It was the first house call of Harris’ five-year college football career.

If Collins’ voice sounds familiar, he’s best known as the play-by-play voice of the Charlotte Hornets’ TV broadcast on Bally Sports. The veteran sportscaster has developed a cult following as one of the most excitable announcers in sports.

Collins’ jinx worked out incredibly well for Iowa. The Hawkeyes ended up cruising to a 38-21 win over Troy.

It’s the least the FS1 broadcast could do after infuriating Iowa supporters with an unfortunate error earlier in the game.