Troy coach Jon Sumrall went nuts over missed facemask call

December 2, 2023
by Larry Brown
Troy Trojans head coach Jon Sumrall went nuts over a missed facemask call by the referees during Saturday’s Sun Belt Championship Game at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Ala.

Troy was leading Appalachian State 21-17 in the third quarter and had a 2nd-and-9 from their 26 with 3:14 left in the third quarter. Trojans quarterback Gunnar Watson threw an incomplete pass intended for Jabre Barber to bring up third down.

Sumrall was outraged on the sideline because the officials missed a facemask infraction committed by the Mountaineers.

Sumrall had to be restrained as he was going berserk over the missed call.

It’s hard to blame him for being upset over what happened and the officials missing it.

Though Troy punted on that possession, they finished the game with three straight touchdown drives to win 49-23.

Sumrall went 12-2 last year in his first season at Troy. He has the Trojans 11-2 this season.

