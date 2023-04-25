2 schools mentioned as possible landing spots for Tyler Buchner

Tyler Buchner has officially entered the transfer portal, and two schools are being mentioned as potential landing spots for the young quarterback.

Buchner announced via Twitter Tuesday that he was entering the portal but leaving open the option to return to Notre Dame.

A junior with three years left of eligibility, Buchner was recruited and coached by former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Rees is now the offensive coordinator at Alabama. That has led to natural speculation that Rees is a candidate to transfer to the Crimson Tide, who have Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battling it out at the position.

But there is another school that has been mentioned as a possibility for Buchner.

247 Sports’ Brandon Marcello thinks that Auburn will also take a close look at Buchner.

I expect Alabama and Auburn to show interest in QB Tyler Buchner when he officially enters the Transfer Portal. https://t.co/mQ6sHSBlJV — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) April 25, 2023

Auburn has T.J. Finley at quarterback, but he may not be completely happy, which is what makes Buchner a possibility.

Buchner is listed in the portal with a note telling schools not to contact him. That typically means the player already has a strong idea of what he will do.

Update: Tyler Buchner is officially in the portal. There's a marker on his portal entry for teams to not contact him. Was told by a source that Buchner is going to be selective and targeted in his search. https://t.co/ZbcaS8mjLV — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 25, 2023

Buchner suffered a major shoulder injury in Notre Dame’s second game of the season last year. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a win over South Carolina in the Gator Bowl. Though he threw three interceptions, Buchner also accounted for five touchdowns in the game.

Notre Dame added Sam Hartman from Wake Forest, which has led Buchner to explore his options.