UAB LB Allen Merrick dies in accidental shooting — dead at 19

UAB football player Allen Merrick died on Friday after being shot while visiting his hometown.

According to WBRC in Birmingham, Ala., police are describing the incident as an accidental shooting. UAB head coach Bill Clark released a statement on Friday asking for prayers for Merrick and his family. The 19-year-old linebacker was hospitalized and fighting for his life at the time, but police have since confirmed that he has died.

“Please pray for the family of Allen Merrick, a young man who joined our UAB Football Family this season,” Clark’s statement read. “Allen was visiting home in Gadsden yesterday when he suffered a gunshot wound.”

Merrick was a three-star recruit who committed to UAB last year after receiving offers from top programs like Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee. He had 82 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as a senior at Gadsden City High School.