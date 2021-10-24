 Skip to main content
UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson knocked out of game on final drive

October 23, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dorian Thompson-Robinson hit by two players

UCLA’s comeback effort against Oregon on Saturday afternoon was hampered by an injury to their starting quarterback on their final drive.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was trying to rally his Bruins as they were down 34-31 with just over a minute left. He had UCLA at their 39 with a 1st-and-20 when he was crunched by two Oregon defenders, including Kayvon Thibodeaux.

That hit knocked DTR out of the game. He was replaced by backup Ethan Garbers, who converted a 4th-and-8 to keep the drive alive. But Garbers was intercepted on a 2nd-and-10 pass at the Oregon 39 to seal the Ducks’ win.

That marked the second game in a row that a Garbers quarterback had Oregon on the ropes but was unable to get the win (Ethan’s brother Chase plays quarterback at Cal).

Oregon is now 6-1 and has impressive road wins at Ohio State and UCLA. Their blemish was a loss at Stanford. UCLA is now 5-3.

