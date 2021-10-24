UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson knocked out of game on final drive

UCLA’s comeback effort against Oregon on Saturday afternoon was hampered by an injury to their starting quarterback on their final drive.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson was trying to rally his Bruins as they were down 34-31 with just over a minute left. He had UCLA at their 39 with a 1st-and-20 when he was crunched by two Oregon defenders, including Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Back to back plays by Thibodeaux. Draws a hold and then gets a hit on DTR, which knocks him out of the game. Stud pic.twitter.com/6H0chCPD2m — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 23, 2021

That hit knocked DTR out of the game. He was replaced by backup Ethan Garbers, who converted a 4th-and-8 to keep the drive alive. But Garbers was intercepted on a 2nd-and-10 pass at the Oregon 39 to seal the Ducks’ win.

That marked the second game in a row that a Garbers quarterback had Oregon on the ropes but was unable to get the win (Ethan’s brother Chase plays quarterback at Cal).

Oregon is now 6-1 and has impressive road wins at Ohio State and UCLA. Their blemish was a loss at Stanford. UCLA is now 5-3.