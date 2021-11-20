UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson signs autograph midgame

Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s generous gesture for a fan during Saturday’s rivalry game against USC backfired.

DTR scored a rushing touchdown on a read option to put UCLA up 28-10 over USC in the second quarter. As he was going through the end zone, a young USC fan started running down the stairs while holding a UCLA hat.

The young fan stuck the hat out and asked DTR to sign it for him. Thompson-Robinson obliged and gave the young fan a souvenir.

DTR is an absolute legend for this pic.twitter.com/agg7Ll9Lrw — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) November 20, 2021

Of course, Thompson-Robinson was promptly hit with a 15-yard penalty. The penalty hurt because it gave USC good field position to begin their possession. The Trojans scored a touchdown right before halftime to make it 28-17 going to the break.