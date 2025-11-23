UCLA ran the worst fake field goal ever

The UCLA Bruins ran a completely inept fake field goal attempt during Saturday’s game against the Washington Huskies.

The Bruins were already trailing 13-0 to the Huskies late in the second quarter of their game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Ca. when they lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt. The play appeared to be an attempted fake in which holder Cash Peterman would flip the ball to kicker Mateen Bhaghani, but the call was an utter disaster.

Peterman’s pitch attempt was nowhere near Bhaghani, and was picked up by Washington safety Alex McLaughlin. With no one in front of him, McLaughlin was able to run the ball back for a 59-yard touchdown.

UCLA was facing a 4th and 15, so this would have been very difficult to pick up no matter what. Trying to do it this way, with a fake that did not appear to have much upside to begin with, is baffling. Add in the fact that it looked like Peterman and Bhaghani had not even practiced this, and it becomes downright embarrassing.

Roughly a month ago, the Bruins had racked up three straight wins and looked like they were turning things around under their interim coaching staff. That is a distant memory now. UCLA has lost four straight, three of them in blowout fashion, and appear to be right back to square one.

The Bruins wound up losing to Washington 48-14, dropping them to 3-8 on the season.