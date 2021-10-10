Watch: UMass football goes nuts in locker room celebrating first win since 2019

UMass on Saturday got its first win since 2019, and they celebrated accordingly.

The Minutemen defeated UConn 27-13 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Mass. to end a 16-game losing streak. The victory was their first since Sept. 28, 2019 against Akron. It was also just their second win under head coach Walt Bell.

Looking at the video of their locker room celebration, it’s easy to see what a big deal the win was:

That was awesome.

The fans in attendance also enjoyed it and stormed the field:

There’s a reindeer on the field! UMass beats UConn 27, 13. Minutemen’s first win since sept 28, 2019. Snaps a 16-game losing streak pic.twitter.com/7pSbbtoQ7d — Kyle Grabowski👑 (@kylegrbwsk) October 9, 2021

It’s nice to see a program get to celebrate like that after waiting so long. The win also shows how far UConn has fallen.