Report: UNC could face 1 big obstacle with trying to hire Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick appears to have legitimate interest in coaching at the collegiate level, but North Carolina could face one significant obstacle while trying to bring the six-time Super Bowl champion to Chapel Hill.

Belichick confirmed on Monday that he has had conversations with North Carolina chancellor Lee H. Roberts, though the 72-year-old did not explicitly say what the discussions were about. If Belichick genuinely does want the job, UNC may have to dig deep to come up with enough money to land him.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, there are people who believe Belichick’s salary and the amount of NIL money UNC would have to come up with could stand in the way of a deal coming together.

Sources believe some of the biggest hurdles facing a UNC-Belichick union are salary and NIL $ commitments. Can Carolina make a respectable salary offer to the coach while also locking in the millions needed to compete at the requisite level? — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) December 9, 2024

During a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Belichick laid out a hypothetical vision he would have for his program if he were to take a college job. He said he would want to have all the same resources as an NFL franchise.

“If I was in a college program, the college program would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL,” Belichick said. “It would be a professional program — training, nutrition, scheme, coaching, techniques that would transfer to the NFL. It would be an NFL program at a college level and an education that would get the players ready for their career after football, whether that was at the end of their college year or at the end of their pro career.”

"IF I was in a College program it would be a pipeline to the NFL for the players that had the ability to play in the NFL.. It would be a professional program at the College level.. I don't have any doubt that the players would be ready for the NFL" ~ Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JyMDtzs2yR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2024

That all sounds very expensive, and UNC does not have the same football resources as powerhouse programs like Georgia, Alabama and Texas. The question is whether wealthy donors would jump on board to help give Belichick what he wants.

One theory is that Belichick could be trying to leverage NFL teams by flirting with UNC. At this point, his interest is starting to sound genuine.