Bill Belichick answers big question about reports linking him to UNC

There have been reports over the last several days that Bill Belichick has met with North Carolina about the school’s head football coach job, and we now have confirmation — sort of.

Belichick was asked during a Monday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” about his reported interest in the North Carolina head coach job. The 72-year-old said he has had some “good conversations” with UNC chancellor Lee H. Roberts.

“I’ve had an opportunity to talk to Chancellor Roberts and we’ve had a couple of good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

Belichick spoke mostly in general terms about college football and said he has had an opportunity to learn a lot more about it in recent months. Not surprisingly, he did not divulge anything about the chances of him becoming the next head coach of the Tar Heels.

"It seems like College Football is more like pro football right now.. I grew up around College Football & I've had a chance this year to take a longer look at it.. I've had a couple good conversations with Chancellor Roberts & we'll see how it goes" Bill Belichick #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DA40eXqL7i — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2024

Belichick even joked with McAfee that the coach needs to “get my press conference aura back,” which was a reference to how tight-lipped he was with the media during his legendary run in New England.

.@AdamSchefter told us you talked to Chancellor Roberts for five hours yesterday.. "I don't wanna give up too much information.. I've gotta get my press conference aura back" Bill Belichick #PMSLive https://t.co/bzEm3aSSDp pic.twitter.com/eeFGGBi1aH — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 9, 2024

It remains unclear if Belichick would actually take a college job, but it seems like the interest is legitimate. He may also have a notable personal reason for wanting to coach in college.

Belichick’s preference is probably coach in the NFL. He needs 15 more wins (including postseason) to pass Don Shula as the winningest NFL coach of all time. There is no guarantee he will be offered a job, however, which might be why he is keeping his options open.