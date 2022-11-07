Update on status of UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

The status of UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet left many confused on Saturday night.

Charbonnet dressed for the Bruins’ game at Arizona State but did not take any snaps. The TV announcing crew had no idea what was going on, and neither did any Bruins reporters, who were unaware of any injury issue for the running back.

After the Bruins beat the Sun Devils 50-36, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said that Charbonnet tried to go in pregame but couldn’t. The implication was that the senior running back was hurt with an unreported injury issue.

Charbonnet was at practice on Monday. According to So Cal News Group’s Haley Sawyer, Charbonnet had tape on his left calf and left biceps area, which seems to be an indication of what kind of injuries he’s dealing with.

Charbonnet’s status for UCLA’s Saturday night game against Arizona is unclear. One thing is for sure: we’re unlikely to get more information from Kelly, who is notoriously private about the status of his players.

Charbonnet has 964 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns this season for the 8-1 Bruins.