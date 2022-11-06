Zach Charbonnet’s status for UCLA against Arizona State a mystery

UCLA left fans and viewers perplexed on Saturday night with the handling of star running back Zach Charbonnet.

Charbonnet was dressed and in uniform for the Bruins’ game against Arizona State. But he did not play at all in the first quarter, nor did he play the first few minutes of the second quarter.

Instead, Kazmeir Allen and Keegan Jones took the snaps at running back.

Charbonnet had gone through warmups before the game.

Zach Charbonnet has not taken a snap thus far. He was observed dressed and warming up during pregame. — Jake Seymour (@_JakeSeymour) November 6, 2022

The Bruins running back also went through practice during the week, and there was no sign of an injury issue.

Kazmeir Allen again lines up at tailback. Zach Charbonnet is on the sideline, dressed, like I said, with a bandage on his tricep and one on his shin. Other than that, he looks fine. — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) November 6, 2022

Even the TV announcers for FS1 had no idea what was going on with Charbonnet. Many figured he either had some mystery injury or was being disciplined.

A transfer from Michigan, Charbonnet entered the game with 964 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. He entered the game 10th in the country in rushing yards this season.