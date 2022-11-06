 Skip to main content
Zach Charbonnet’s status for UCLA against Arizona State a mystery

November 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Zach Charbonnet holds the ball

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) scores on a 21-yard touchdown run in the second quarter against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA left fans and viewers perplexed on Saturday night with the handling of star running back Zach Charbonnet.

Charbonnet was dressed and in uniform for the Bruins’ game against Arizona State. But he did not play at all in the first quarter, nor did he play the first few minutes of the second quarter.

Instead, Kazmeir Allen and Keegan Jones took the snaps at running back.

Charbonnet had gone through warmups before the game.

The Bruins running back also went through practice during the week, and there was no sign of an injury issue.

Even the TV announcers for FS1 had no idea what was going on with Charbonnet. Many figured he either had some mystery injury or was being disciplined.

A transfer from Michigan, Charbonnet entered the game with 964 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on the season. He entered the game 10th in the country in rushing yards this season.

