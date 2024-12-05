Urban Meyer addresses big rumor about him returning to Ohio State

Urban Meyer is more than accustomed to rumors popping up about his future, but the latest one was so juicy that he felt the need to address it.

Meyer issued a statement on Thursday responding to the recent speculation that he would be open to returning as the head coach at Ohio State.

“It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus. While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again,” Meyer said. “I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray.”

WKYC-TV anchor Jay Crawford said on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” this week that Meyer never wanted to leave Ohio State and would be open to a return.

“Urban never wanted to leave Ohio State,” Crawford said, as transcribed by Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “His hand was forced, because the administration at the time, did not like how powerful Urban had become at the university. And so there was a real power struggle. Note that the two main players that forced Urban out — and that’s what it was — are gone.”

Ohio State suffered a stunning 13-10 loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes were favored by nearly three touchdowns in the game, but head coach Ryan Day still fell to 1-4 in his career against the Wolverines. That led to some speculation about Day’s job status, but Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork insists he still has full confidence in the head coach.

The Buckeyes are still likely headed to the College Football Playoff with their 10-2 record.

Meyer went 83-9 in seven seasons at Ohio State and won a national championship. His last coaching gig was a disastrous one with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021.

There is always going to be speculation about Meyer returning to the sideline, but for now the 60-year-old seems quite content taking shots at his former rivals as an analyst.