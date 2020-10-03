Urban Meyer explains why college football started with so many upsets

The start of college football season has seen both Oklahoma and LSU lose at home to unranked opponents. Urban Meyer doesn’t think we’ve seen the last of those kinds of upsets.

Meyer predicted more surprises once Big Ten season gets underway, and chalked them up to routines being consistently disrupted due to COVID-19.

“I think they’re directly related to that. All routines have been blown apart,” Meyer said on Big Ten Network. “You look at all the way back from March, spring practices were disrupted, training camps were disrupted, and the biggest issue right now, to me, talking with many of our colleagues, is the contact point of the game. That is blocking, tackling and ball security. When you watch those upsets, for Kansas State to beat Oklahoma, on a normal day, just talent for talent, Kansas State is not going to beat Oklahoma.”

This seems to be a common sentiment. Spring practices and offseason workouts were essentially thrown into chaos by things that coaches and schools could not control. It’s a complaint that other coaches have made as well. Not much could have been done about it, but it may serve to level the playing field a bit.