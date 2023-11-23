Urban Meyer thinks Michigan allegations are serious for 1 reason

Michigan and Ohio State will face off on Saturday with much on the line, and it will happen under a cloud of controversy due to Michigan’s alleged sign-stealing operation.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer was initially unconvinced by the severity of the allegations, but one major situation has changed his tune. Meyer said on his “Urban’s Take” podcast that he believes there is “a lot there” now, largely because Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is not fighting harder to overturn his suspension to be able to coach the game.

“For Coach Harbaugh to not coach in this game, I almost start sweating thinking about that,” Meyer said, via Griffin McVeigh of On3. “‘What do you mean you’re not coaching in The Game?’ He’s a former player, great player there. Beat the Buckeyes two years in a row.

“All of this one the line and you’re not coaching in this game? And you’re not fighting it? So, there is stuff there… It got real serious when they said ‘We’re not going to fight this.'”

Meyer makes a good point. He knows the intensity of the Michigan-Ohio State game, and as he said, not being able to coach it is enough to make him anxious. In his mind, if Harbaugh is willing to accept a suspension for “The Game” without any further effort to fight it, the details must be damning.

Harbaugh was initially suspended for three games by the Big Ten over the allegations, even though the conference admitted there was no evidence directly linking Harbaugh to the sign-stealing allegations. The school initially planned to fight the suspension in court, but abruptly changed direction when new information was brought to light last week.

Saturday will mark the third and final game of Harbaugh’s suspension. He will be back for the Big Ten championship if the Wolverines get there, as well as for any postseason games.