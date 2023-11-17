Troubling new information uncovered in Michigan sign-stealing investigation

The NCAA has reportedly uncovered new evidence during its investigation into Michigan’s illegal scouting operation.

According to a Friday report from Ross Dellenger and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the NCAA presented evidence to Michigan officials this week showing that a Michigan booster may have partially funded Connor Stalions’ operation. The booster, who is referred to as “Uncle T” in the NCAA’s report, allegedly gave Stalions thousands of dollars for expenses.

Stalions, who resigned from his position as a recruiting analyst for the Wolverines earlier this month, is accused of sending friends to the games of future Michigan opponents in order to scout those teams, which is a violation of NCAA rules. There is also reportedly evidence that individuals who sat in seats purchased by Stalions took video footage of coaches giving signals on the sideline.

The NCAA also informed Michigan this week that investigators learned linebackers coach Chris Partridge participated in the destruction of computer evidence after the sign-stealing scandal broke. There is no evidence at this time that Partridge knew about Stalions’ scouting scheme before the NCAA began investigating it.

Michigan announced on Friday that Partridge has been fired. The move came a day after the school accepted the three-game suspension that the Big Ten handed down to Jim Harbaugh in exchange for the Big Ten closing its investigation. The NCAA’s investigation remains ongoing, however.

There has still been no evidence uncovered that directly ties Harbaugh to the sign-stealing activity, according to Yahoo.

The Big Ten announced last Friday that Harbaugh has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season. Michigan responded by filing a temporary restraining to block the suspension. The school also made a big accusation about the timing of the suspension.

With the new evidence the NCAA presented, Michigan has quickly reversed course by accepting the Harbaugh suspension and firing an assistant coach.