Urban Meyer shares his thoughts on running up score on Michigan

It has been well over a year since Urban Meyer coached his last game at Ohio State, but his hatred for the Buckeyes’ biggest rival clearly has not waned.

Meyer absolutely dominated Michigan during the seven years he coached at Ohio State. The Buckeyes never lost to the Wolverines in those seven years, and their average margin of victory was more than 12 points. In his last game at Ohio State in 2018, Meyer led his team to a 62-39 thrashing over Michigan.

During an appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show” Tuesday, Meyer was asked if he ever felt bad about running up the score on Michigan and Jim Harbaugh. You can probably guess what he said.

“This is gonna create a lot of headlines, but no,” Meyer said. “I think your job is — how can I answer this politically correct. Our players worked for that game every year, and if you get a chance to go in and play I’m not gonna tell them to slow down.”

Keep in mind that Meyer was born in Toledo, Ohio. He got his bachelor’s degree at the University of Cincinnati and his master’s degree at Ohio State. The hatred toward Michigan dates back to way before he took the head coaching job at Ohio State in 2012.

Meyer has never passed up an opportunity to troll Michigan, which we saw when he was doing pregame work for FOX last season. That will probably never change.