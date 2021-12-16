Urban Meyer had some trash talk for his assistant coaches

All sorts of stories have been leaking about Urban Meyer’s problems with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now we can add another to the list.

Meyer was fired on Wednesday night after going 2-11. The firing came after Meyer faced negative reports regarding his alleged treatment of his players and assistant coaches.

Some recent reports said Meyer ripped into his assistant coaches, challenging them regarding their resumes.

Aaron Wilson reported Wednesday that Meyer even told his assistants that he had a better staff at Bowling Green, which was Meyer’s first head coaching job.

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer told Jaguars coaching staff, per league source: 'I had a better coaching staff at Bowling Green. You guys are f—ng terrible.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 16, 2021

Whether this was Meyer’s way of trying to motivate and rally his troops is unclear. What is clear is that it didn’t work and instead just seemed to tick people off and contribute to his ousting.

The other thing to be said is that this reflects terribly upon Meyer. Not only does it make him look like a bad leader, but he looks incompetent since he’s the one who hired them in the first place! If he didn’t think they were any good, he should have hired better people.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reacts during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports