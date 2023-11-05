USC makes major change after loss to Washington

The USC Trojans are making a major change after their loss to Washington on Saturday, and it is one that will be welcomed by many fans.

The Trojans fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch on Sunday, according to multiple reports. The move comes after Grinch’s defense allowed 52 points and 572 yards in a loss to the Huskies.

USC has dismissed defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, sources tell @YahooSports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 5, 2023

The decision to fire Grinch is one that many Trojan fans will see as long overdue. The USC defense has struggled all season, and gave up at least 30 points in each of the last six games and 40 or more in five of them. The Trojans lost three of those games, ending their playoff hopes despite consistently solid offensive play and the efforts of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at quarterback.

USC’s defense struggled in 2022 as well, prompting calls for Grinch to go at the end of last season. Coach Lincoln Riley decided against that, and that loyalty has not paid off.

The Trojans have a road game against Oregon next week, then close the year at home against UCLA. If their makeshift defense cannot hold firm in those games, they may be facing a hugely underwhelming 7-5 season.