Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

January 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Lincoln Riley with USC

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator.

Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators in the past), will keep his job.

USC’s defense allowed at least 45 points in three of their last four games, prompting some calls for Grinch to lose his job.

Rather than replace any defensive coaches, it seems like Riley is going in a different direction. He is trying to improve some of the defensive talent the team has.

The USC head coach hinted that some help on the defensive front is coming, likely via transfers.

USC went 11-3 this season in what was Riley’s first year on the job. The Trojans finished the season with two losses but were a win away from likely making the College Football Playoff. Riley gave USC almost everything they were hoping for in his first year and has the program right on track.

