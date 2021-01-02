 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 1, 2021

USC fires offensive line coach Tim Drevno, strength coach Aaron Ausmus

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

USC Trojans logo

The USC Trojans have made some changes to their coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno and strength coach Aaron Ausmus were let go by head coach Clay Helton.

The Daily News’ Scott Wolf reported the news and added that Helton has now fired 14 assistant coaches.

Drevno was hired two and a half years ago by USC. It was his second stint with the program.

Ausmus was USC’s strength coach for two seasons.

The Trojans went 5-1 in their abbreviated 2020 season, which was their fifth full season under Helton.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus