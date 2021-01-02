USC fires offensive line coach Tim Drevno, strength coach Aaron Ausmus

The USC Trojans have made some changes to their coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Tim Drevno and strength coach Aaron Ausmus were let go by head coach Clay Helton.

The Daily News’ Scott Wolf reported the news and added that Helton has now fired 14 assistant coaches.

I'm hearing Clay Helton fired offensive line coach Tim Drevno and strength coach Aaron Ausmus. That means Helton has fired 14 assistant coaches at #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) January 1, 2021

Drevno was hired two and a half years ago by USC. It was his second stint with the program.

Ausmus was USC’s strength coach for two seasons.

The Trojans went 5-1 in their abbreviated 2020 season, which was their fifth full season under Helton.