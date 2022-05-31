USC Football makes big mistake with Memorial Day post

The person in charge of USC Football’s Twitter account made an embarrassing mistake on Monday, and the internet did not let it slide.

Like thousands of other programs and sports teams around the country, USC Football made a Memorial Day post on social media honoring those who have lost their lives serving in the United States military. The original graphic the Trojans created had one major issue, however. It featured images of Chinese fighter Jets.

After the flub was discovered, USC simply posted a new graphic and acted like nothing happened.

Honoring those that made the ultimate sacrifice#FightOn pic.twitter.com/Lu32c1ytkf — USC Football (@USC_FB) May 30, 2022

Honoring those who died to protect freedom and democracy by featuring military aircraft from a communist country is a tough look. That was obviously an honest mistake, but it was certainly a brutal one.