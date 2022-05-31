 Skip to main content
May 31, 2022

USC Football makes big mistake with Memorial Day post

May 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Sep 9, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view of the Southern California Trojans logo during a NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The person in charge of USC Football’s Twitter account made an embarrassing mistake on Monday, and the internet did not let it slide.

Like thousands of other programs and sports teams around the country, USC Football made a Memorial Day post on social media honoring those who have lost their lives serving in the United States military. The original graphic the Trojans created had one major issue, however. It featured images of Chinese fighter Jets.

After the flub was discovered, USC simply posted a new graphic and acted like nothing happened.

Honoring those who died to protect freedom and democracy by featuring military aircraft from a communist country is a tough look. That was obviously an honest mistake, but it was certainly a brutal one.

