USC lands big running back transfer in Travis Dye

Lincoln Riley is collecting transfers and recruits at USC.

Travis Dye, a former Oregon running back, has transferred to USC, the Trojans announced on Friday.

Dye took over as Oregon’s running back after CJ Verdell got hurt. He rushed for 1,271 yards and 16 touchdowns. Dye also had 46 catches for 402 yards and two touchdowns.

Dye is a graduate transfer, and his exit could signal Verdell is returning and that he did not want to share time.

This is USC’s second transfer in two days, as they also secured a transfer from former Stanford running back Austin Jones. The Trojans were looking for running back help after Keaontay Ingram declared for the NFL Draft.