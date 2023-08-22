USC lands consensus top QB recruit

Lincoln Riley has landed yet another top quarterback recruit.

Julian Lewis, the consensus No. 1 quarterback and top overall prospect in the Class of 2026, announced on Tuesday morning that he has committed to USC.

Lewis is entering his sophomore season at Carrollton High School in Georgia. He chose USC over Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State and other top programs. When discussing his recruitment with 247 Sports recently, Lewis mentioned Riley’s track record with quarterbacks.

“You’ve seen what Lincoln Riley has done with quarterbacks,” the high schooler said.

Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winners — Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray at Oklahoma and Caleb Williams last season at USC.

“Coach Riley being the quarterback coach and OC makes USC different than a lot of programs,” Lewis said. “He’s proven, all he does is turn his quarterbacks into to the best players in college football.”

Lewis’ commitment is only verbal, and he does not graduate high school until 2026. There is plenty of time for him to change his mind, but you can understand why he has already hitched his future to Riley and the Trojans.