USC legend Keyshawn Johnson has officially turned on Clay Helton

We’re only two games into the college football season and it’s already getting ugly for Clay Helton and USC.

The Trojans lost at home on Saturday night to Stanford 42-28. They were down 21-0 at the half and trailed 42-13 in the fourth quarter. And this all took place at home in the Coliseum.

Trojans fans were furious with Helton over the embarrassing defeat. Trojans legend Keyshawn Johnson, who starred for the team in 1994 and 1995, had a harsh comment.

I’m so pissed , I can no longer FIGHT ON for Him ….. Period embarrassing — Keyshawn Johnson (@keyshawn) September 12, 2021

It’s not good when a player of that caliber turns on you. When a coach loses the support of the fans and many prominent former players, it can result in a swelling of public pressure that can force action.

Not only is Johnson a former Trojan, but he also holds a broadcasting platform as a host on ESPN Radio.

USC has stood by Helton the last four seasons even though many were calling for his head after a 5-7 season in 2018. He needs to turn things around to keep the fan base off his back. Upcoming games against Washington State and Oregon State could help them turn things around.