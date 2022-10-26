Ex-USC RB implies he was paid $150,000 in a duffel bag

Former USC running back LenDale White may or may not have been paid some big money while he was in college.

The former Trojans star made an appearance on Barstool Sports show “Bussin’ With The Boys” featuring hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan. White’s appearance was actually alongside his former Tennessee Titans teammate, Chris Johnson, and was recorded on Monday.

During the appearance, White was quizzed about his life at USC from 2003-2005, during the glory days under Pete Carroll.

White said he drove a Lexus GS400 during college. He said he was living in a nice place in Downtown Los Angeles.

“All I know is that I had a nice house/nice apartment, and when I went in there, somebody left something behind. I don’t know if it was for me or not. But I never told anybody that they left it there, and I kept it,” White said.

He was asked what was the greatest amount of money he encountered.

“Maybe about a hundred fifty. This is all just cash … rubber bands,” he said.

USC went 37-2 in White’s three seasons. The Trojans were the kings of Los Angeles football at that time, and there were always allegations about under-the-table payments their players were receiving.

USC star athletes Reggie Bush and OJ Mayo received illegal benefits during their careers, which resulted in the Trojans being placed on probation for four years.

White must feel the statute of limitations on the Trojans’ violations have expired if he feels free to share that story on a podcast.

Even on a team featuring the eventual Heisman Trophy winner Bush, White led USC in rushing two of his three seasons. White later went on to have a four-year career with the Tennessee Titans. He has since criticized his former coach Pete Carroll multiple times.