USC loses commitment from top QB recruit Devin Brown

USC is starting to realize the difficulty that comes with the uncertainty from a head coaching change.

Quarterback recruit Devin Brown announced on Wednesday that he decommitted from USC.

Thank you USC for everything. No lost love. pic.twitter.com/ZLwvaH5iSc — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) November 25, 2021

Brown is a 6-foot-3 quarterback for Corner Canyon in Utah. He is a four-star recruit and a member of the 2022 class.

He was solidly committed to USC when Clay Helton was still the head coach.

Forever grateful. Thank you @USCCoachHelton ✌️Fight On! pic.twitter.com/DhywyA24De — Devin Brown (@dbrownqb33) September 14, 2021

Helton was fired after two games this season. The Trojans have since gone downhill and got pummeled by rival UCLA to fall to 4-6 on the season. Brown’s decommitment comes days after the UCLA loss and days after he visited Ohio State.

In addition to the Buckeyes, Brown has recently visited Ole Miss and Texas.