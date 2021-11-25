 Skip to main content
USC loses commitment from top QB recruit Devin Brown

November 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Devin Brown does the USC Fight On sign

USC is starting to realize the difficulty that comes with the uncertainty from a head coaching change.

Quarterback recruit Devin Brown announced on Wednesday that he decommitted from USC.

Brown is a 6-foot-3 quarterback for Corner Canyon in Utah. He is a four-star recruit and a member of the 2022 class.

He was solidly committed to USC when Clay Helton was still the head coach.

Helton was fired after two games this season. The Trojans have since gone downhill and got pummeled by rival UCLA to fall to 4-6 on the season. Brown’s decommitment comes days after the UCLA loss and days after he visited Ohio State.

In addition to the Buckeyes, Brown has recently visited Ole Miss and Texas.

