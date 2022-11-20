USC QB Caleb Williams shares what UCLA did wrong in rivalry game

Caleb Williams on Saturday was introduced to the UCLA-USC rivalry, and the young quarterback put together a heck of a performance.

Williams threw for 470 yards and 2 touchdowns, and he rushed for 32 yards and a score while leading his Trojans to a 48-45 win in a thrilling game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

USC sealed the win with their third interception of UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

After the game, Williams was interviewed by FOX reporter Allison Williams and indicated that the Trojans were motivated by trash talk coming from UCLA.

“I’m being honest. They had a lot to say all week. We blocked it out. They had a lot to say today. We blocked it out. We did our job. We fought. We kept fighting. We were down, we kept fighting,” Williams said.

What kind of trash talk did UCLA offer? For starters, DTR said in the week leading up to the game that he wanted to score 60 points again against the Trojans.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson said UCLA wants to break 60 points against USC and be even better than it was last season at the Coliseum. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 14, 2022

Last year, the Bruins beat the Trojans 62-33. This time around, they scored 45, but it wasn’t enough.

There won’t be a next time in the rivalry for DTR, who was a fifth-year senior. But maybe the Bruins will learn the lesson to keep their mouths shut and let their play do the talking.