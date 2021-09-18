USC team plane tipped backwards with staff aboard after arriving for game

The USC Trojans had a nervous moment Friday when arriving for their Saturday game against Washington State.

After landing in Lewiston, Idaho, the team plane tipped backward on the tarmac, leaving the nose in the air. Coaches and staff members were still on board at the time.

USC just arrived in Pullman WA for their game with Wazzu. Here’s their plane… Half the team was still on it too no explanation yet… pic.twitter.com/3lwvChstEA — Dave Stockton Jr (@DSJR1) September 18, 2021

A USC spokesperson told ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura that the players had already exited the plane and no one was injured. The grounds crew was able to level the plane, allowing everyone to deplane successfully.

It’s been an unusual and tumultuous week for the USC football team after the firing of Clay Helton on Monday. Interim coach Donte Williams will take charge of Saturday’s game against the Cougars.