Ex-USC WR Kyle Ford announces surprising transfer decision

Kyle Ford announced last week that he was transferring from USC. He could not have picked a more surprising destination.

Ford announced on Tuesday that he will continue his playing career at USC’s rival, UCLA.

Need it all…Let’s work pic.twitter.com/C2httxdS88 — Kyle Ford (@Ford_Kyle6) January 18, 2023

In November, Ford had 3 catches for 73 yards and a touchdown in USC’s win over UCLA. Two months later, he is transferring to the Bruins.

Ford had been at USC since 2019, but the former 5-star recruit’s career had not gone as hoped. Ford only had 40 catches for 637 yards and 5 touchdowns during his Trojans career. He has two years of eligibility left to live up to his top recruit status, and his health will be key in achieving that goal.

The Bruins have been active in the transfer portal. In addition to Ford, they have added receiver J.Michael Sturdivant from Cal, safety Jordan Anderson from Bowling Green, running back Anthony Adkins from Army, quarterback Collin Schlee from Kent State, and running back Carson Steele from Ball State, among others.