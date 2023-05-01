USF football player suspended following domestic violence arrest

USF running back Michel Dukes has been suspended indefinitely by the team after he was arrested for domestic violence over the weekend.

Dukes was arrested on Saturday on the USF campus and charged with domestic battery by strangulation, which is a felony. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release on Sunday that they received a tip from an alleged victim who reported being assaulted by Dukes.

Deputies said they learned of a verbal argument between Dukes and the alleged victim. The argument then turned physical, and Dukes is accused of strangling the victim.

Dukes, 22, posted $2,000 bond and was released.

“We have taken the immediate step of suspending him indefinitely from the team as we continue to gather more information and the proper authorities investigate the matter,” USF said in a statement. “We will have no further statement at this time.”

After playing three seasons at Clemson, Dukes transferred to USF last year. He rushed for 188 yards and 5 touchdowns on 54 carries. He added 8 catches for 72 yards.