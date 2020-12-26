Utah RB Ty Jordan dies at 19 in accidental shooting

Utah running back Ty Jordan was killed in an accidental shooting in Texas on Friday night at the age of 19.

Details were scarce, but Jordan was at home in Denton, Texas when the incident took place. A preliminary investigation determined that Jordan was shot and killed when the gun accidentally discharged, according to Josh Newman of the Salt Lake Tribune.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed the death in a statement.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Whittingham said. “Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Jordan emerged as a standout player quickly in his freshman year at Utah. He was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year after rushing for 597 yards and six touchdowns in five games.