Utah expected to be without top player against Florida

August 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Cam Rising in a headband

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah and Florida will take center stage on Thursday night as they open up their respective seasons at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. But one team will be without one of its top players.

Utes quarterback Cam Rising is doubtful to play in the game. Instead, Bryson Barnes is expected to start, with Nate Johnson also seeing some action at quarterback, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Rising tore his ACL during Utah’s 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl last season. Utah went 10-4 last season. One of their losses came at Florida in the opener for both schools.

Though Rising is not expected to play on Thursday night, he did tell the local media in Utah on Tuesday that he is feeling good.

A transfer from Texas, Rising has been a major factor for the Utes. He has passed for 5,572 yards, 46 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his Utah career. He has also rushed for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Utes to consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.

Cameron Rising
