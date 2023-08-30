Utah expected to be without top player against Florida

Utah and Florida will take center stage on Thursday night as they open up their respective seasons at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. But one team will be without one of its top players.

Utes quarterback Cam Rising is doubtful to play in the game. Instead, Bryson Barnes is expected to start, with Nate Johnson also seeing some action at quarterback, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Rising tore his ACL during Utah’s 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl last season. Utah went 10-4 last season. One of their losses came at Florida in the opener for both schools.

Though Rising is not expected to play on Thursday night, he did tell the local media in Utah on Tuesday that he is feeling good.

Cam Rising said he feels “pretty damn good” right now. He’s not going to get into whether he’s been cleared but joked he’ll be ready up to 7 minutes before kickoff. — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) August 28, 2023

A transfer from Texas, Rising has been a major factor for the Utes. He has passed for 5,572 yards, 46 touchdowns and 14 interceptions during his Utah career. He has also rushed for 953 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Utes to consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.