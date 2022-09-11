Video: Appalachian State fans went nuts in street celebrating upset win

There is nothing quite like college football. Just ask the fans in Boone, North Carolina.

Appalachian State defeated Texas A&M 17-14 at College Station on Saturday to pull a big upset. Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark was extremely emotional after the victory. The team’s fans showed their emotions in a different way.

Take a look at this video that shows fans celebrating right by the Appalachian State University campus.

The video shows fans running from both ends of King Street and meeting in the middle of town. The way both sides met at the same time to celebrate looked scripted, but it was real … and spectacular.

This is what college football is all about. Our condolences to Aggies fans.