Video: Bijan Robinson lands on head after hurdle gone wrong

Texas running back Bijan Robinson had a brutal landing after a hurdle on Saturday.

Robinson caught a pass from Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger with his team up 38-28 in the third quarter. Robinson tried to hurdle a defender but was up-ended. He landed on his head and his body bent backwards.

Bijan Robinson shows you what can go wrong on the hurdle. pic.twitter.com/whXJLyG2tU — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 26, 2020

That looked really bad, though Robinson was able to walk off the field. The freshman running back was examined by the medical staff on the sideline after the hit and fall.

Texas freshman RB Bijan Robinson is being looked at by multiple members of medical staff on the sideline. He's been on the bench for a while every since taking that hit and landing awkwardly after trying to leap over a Tech defender. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 26, 2020

Robinson had five rushes for 10 yards and one catch for 11 yards at the time of that hurdle.