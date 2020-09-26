 Skip to main content
Video: Bijan Robinson lands on head after hurdle gone wrong

September 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rijan Robinson neck

Texas running back Bijan Robinson had a brutal landing after a hurdle on Saturday.

Robinson caught a pass from Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger with his team up 38-28 in the third quarter. Robinson tried to hurdle a defender but was up-ended. He landed on his head and his body bent backwards.

That looked really bad, though Robinson was able to walk off the field. The freshman running back was examined by the medical staff on the sideline after the hit and fall.

Robinson had five rushes for 10 yards and one catch for 11 yards at the time of that hurdle.

