Video: Blake Corum throws up on field against Penn State

Blake Corum was feeling a little uncomfortable on the field at the start of Saturday’s game between his Michigan Wolverines and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-1 at the Nittany Lions’ 20-yard line on their opening drive. They handed the ball off to Corum, who gained three yards for the first down. But prior to taking the handoff, Corum let loose.

The Michigan running back was seen vomiting on the field before the ball was snapped.

You hate to see it 😅 pic.twitter.com/HmAn9FdbZQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2022

It’s pretty impressive that Corum was able to rally after puking and run for the first down. The junior running back entered the game with 735 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.